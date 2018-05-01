Letter | John E. Skibinski: Morgaine's argument misses the rights of the people

We have an opposing view to that of J’Aime Morgaine’s article Gun Control vs. Second Amendment argument, Daily Miner, March 1, 2018.

It is obvious that Morgaine cut each word of the Second Amendment, separated them, put them into a fish bowl, selected words out of context, and even added words to support her agenda.

Morgaine wrote “Democrat right to well-regulated gun control,” which means a total gun ban and always has been their agenda. Nowhere in Morgaine’s article did she produce the word infringed. “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”

If anything, the mention of regulation applies to the limits of government. The U.S. Constitution has always been about the rights of the people, not the rights of the government.