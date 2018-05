Mikel Rea Davis was born Sept. 23, 1946. She passed away April 9, 2018 in Kingman, Arizona.

Mikel is survived by her husband; Richard A. Davis, children; Jim Davis, Pixie Vincent, Kelly Ayers; grandchildren; Amanda Thatcher, Casey Davis, Jamie Davis and nine more grandchildren; along with four great-grandchildren. We will miss her dearly, always.