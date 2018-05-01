Probation officers see domestic violence, leads to drug and weapons charges

KINGMAN – Brittany Dawn Perez, 26, of Kingman, was arrested Monday on felony charges of drug possession and paraphernalia, and prohibited possession of a firearm, Kingman Police Department reported Tuesday.

Police officers also arrested Steven Allan Davis Jr., 33, of Kingman, on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.

Police went to the Mohave County Probation Department parking lot in the 800 block of Beale Street where probation officers reported seeing Davis pushing Perez during an altercation in a parked car.

The probation officers searched Perez and allegedly found a handgun, meth, heroin and drug paraphernalia. She reportedly admitted to the drug offenses, but denied the weapons violation.

Davis also denied ownership of the weapon. Both were booked into Mohave County Jail.

Information provided by KPD