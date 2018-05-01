Some, not all, KUSD students return to class today

KINGMAN – After having the last three days off, some Kingman Unified School District students will return to school today.

Roger Jacks, KUSD superintendent, updated parents through a letter that was posted on KUSD’s Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. Kingman and White Cliffs middle schools, Cerbat and La Senita elementary schools, and Black Mountain and Mount Tipton schools will be open Wednesday.



Kingman educators joined teachers throughout Arizona in a #RedforED teachers strike that started April 26. The effort aims to raise awareness for Arizona teaching conditions and education funding.

Wednesday will be a work day for employees at all KUSD schools. A decision will be made by 2 p.m. Wednesday on whether or not more schools will be open Thursday.

Jacks requests parents check the district’s Facebook page or website for updates.