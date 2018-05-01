Splash Pad opens early this year

KINGMAN – Families don’t have to go far to find relief from the summer heat thanks to the Splash Pad at Cecil Davis Park, 601 Southern Ave. and Van Buren Street, which is now up and running every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The pad opened Monday, one day ahead of schedule. The opening is usually scheduled for May 1, but City staff managed to complete the necessary preparations and got it opened early. Staff tested the apparatus Sunday to ensure it was ready to go the next day.

“Staff worked very diligently to make sure everything was operational, and were thrilled to be able to turn on the water the day before yesterday,” said Ryan Fruhwirth, City recreation coordinator, Tuesday.

Mike Meersman, City parks director, said that work entails testing the equipment, filling and balancing the tanks and balancing the chemicals.

“We have to put up the shade structures that go over the benches. All the apparatuses we take out (and clean) over the winter, and so to put that back in is pretty time consuming,” he said.

Staff also had to take down a fence that gets put up during the winter months to keep bikes and skateboards off the pad. City staff managed to complete all that work in about two days.

“We want to be safe,” Meersman said. “Safety is the most important thing to us, so we want to make sure it’s as clean as it can possibly be and everything is running as good as it can be.”

To keep things running as smoothly as possible, Meersman stressed the importance of delicately sliding one’s hand over the touch-activated sensors that fire up the pad. He added that those are expensive to replace.

“It doesn’t take much to activate the sensors,” Fruhwirth said. “A light touch will do the job.”

Fruhwirth also urged motorists to be cautious when driving near the Splash Pad. He added that while the City currently has no concrete plans to extend the parking area, it is being looked into.

The ramada at Cecil Davis has also doubled in size, Meersman noted. He said it will be “very nice” for birthday parties and special occasions.

The pad will most likely be open until October, but will be kept operational further into the season weather permitting.

The Splash Pad opened in 2016 thanks to partnerships between the Venture Club of Kingman and community support. Fruhwirth said the City has been “thrilled with the results,” and has received nothing but positive comments from the public.

“Come out and enjoy it,” Meersman said.