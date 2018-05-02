Herberta Schroeder runs for mayor

KINGMAN – Herberta Schroeder has joined the ranks of those running for mayor in the upcoming election, and says she has the best of intentions for Kingman.

Schroeder has lived in Kingman since 1984, and holds an associate of science degree in general studies. She’s held many different jobs, from advertising and marketing to 25 years in the travel industry. For the past few years, she’s engaged in photographing lightning storms and teaches classes on the subject. She has regularly attended Council meetings since 1989, and believes that as mayor she can bring a sense of cohesiveness to Council through leading by example. Schroeder says she wants what is best for Kingman.

Mayor Monica Gates and Vice Mayor Jen Miles have also pulled packets for mayor.

Harley Pettit, SueAnn Mello-Keener, Don Vawter, Ryan Dooley and Longfeather Fox have pulled packets for Council.