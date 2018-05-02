Historic Chloride invites bargain hunters to yard sale

CHLORIDE – Bargain hunters and history buffs might find some treasures at the annual Chloride All-Town Yard Sale starting at 9 a.m. Saturday in Arizona’s oldest mining town.

Maps will be available at the Mine Shaft Market and visitor center on Tennessee Avenue to guide shoppers to each participating residential yard sale where you’ll find everything from antiques and collectibles to custom-crafted yard art and amazing “junk.”

Local businesses will also welcome visitors with a wide variety of wares including hand-crafted art and jewelry, antiques and collectibles.

Day-long entertainment starts with a “bang” as the High Desert Drifters re-enact live Wild West shootouts at noon. It’s a trip back in history at Chloride’s famous ghost town attraction, Cyanide Springs.

Historical sites pepper the yard sale shopping route, including the Chloride Historical Society’s Jim Fritz Museum, an 1800s two-cell jail, a former train station and train conductor’s house, the state’s oldest functioning post office and one of Arizona’s oldest churches.

Visitors with four-wheel drive vehicles can travel Tennessee Avenue into the hills of the Cerbat Mountains to discover genuine petroglyphs and 1960s murals of famed Arizona artist, Roy Purcell.

Grab lunch and drinks at The Prospector and Yesterdays restaurants.

Chloride is about four miles east of U.S. 93 on State Route 125, with a turnoff 23 miles north of Kingman.

– Information provided by Chloride Chamber of Commerce