Horoscope | May 2, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Tidy up unfinished business. Look over settlements, contracts or medical information that will help you prepare for the future.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It’s OK to do things differently. Use your imagination to come up with a plan that encourages better relationships with important people; you will be able to find a solution to pending problems.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Emotions will be difficult to control. Be wary of what you are told or what transpires.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Being conscientious with others will help you create new opportunities. Your attentiveness will pay off as long as you are the one gathering information.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your playful attitude and ability to relate to those of all ages will give you the edge when dealing with group activities. Speak freely about the changes you want to make, and valuable input will help you round out your plans.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Settlements, joint finances and domestic matters will have to be looked at carefully. Demands will be voiced, and being fully prepared to counteroffer will be in your best interest.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Discussing personal matters with a partner will bring you peace of mind. Short trips and personal growth are favored.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Someone from your past or whom you work with will not be honest with you. Question contracts, negotiations and joint ventures that aren’t unfolding the way you expect.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The way you handle loved ones, will make a difference to the outcome. Don’t allow your emotions to interfere with making the right decision.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Dealing with someone who is emotionally unstable or an individual who has meant something to you in the past will create instability or uncertainty in your life. Don’t believe everything you hear.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your target should be on how you earn your living. An opportunity to make extra cash is apparent.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take better care of your health. Be cautious dealing with friends or relatives who tend to take advantage of you.