Kingman Main Street group to discuss strategies

KINGMAN – The Kingman Main Street group is meeting at 5:30 p.m. today at City Council Chambers to discuss a number of topics including downtown marketing strategies, an art alley and First Friday plans.

The tentative meeting agenda may be changed, but the group’s Facebook page lists the following topics:

Funding for the art alley and packets for art submissions; First Friday volunteers for road closure, working together with “downtown boss babes” for themes and content, and funding for insurance; ideas for unveiling a downtown gateway arch; T-shirt sales; fundraising; and 501(c) nonprofit organization.

Kingman Main Street is a group of business owners and marketing volunteers working to do what’s best for downtown.

– Information provided by Kingman Main Street