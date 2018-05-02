Kingman Main Street group to discuss strategies

The Kingman Main Street group is meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 2 at City Council Chambers to discuss a number of topics.

Miner/file

The Kingman Main Street group is meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 2 at City Council Chambers to discuss a number of topics.

  • Originally Published: May 2, 2018 5:58 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – The Kingman Main Street group is meeting at 5:30 p.m. today at City Council Chambers to discuss a number of topics including downtown marketing strategies, an art alley and First Friday plans.

    The tentative meeting agenda may be changed, but the group’s Facebook page lists the following topics:

    Funding for the art alley and packets for art submissions; First Friday volunteers for road closure, working together with “downtown boss babes” for themes and content, and funding for insurance; ideas for unveiling a downtown gateway arch; T-shirt sales; fundraising; and 501(c) nonprofit organization.

    Kingman Main Street is a group of business owners and marketing volunteers working to do what’s best for downtown.

    – Information provided by Kingman Main Street

    More like this story