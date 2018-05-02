Morning accident on Hualapai Mountain Road disrupts commute

KINGMAN – Wednesday’s morning commute was interrupted by a traffic accident between a Kia and a Volkswagen Jetta at the intersection of Hualapai Mountain Road and Railroad Street just before 8 a.m., and this time it wasn’t a teenager’s fault.

A 45-year-old woman was driving a 2017 red Kia eastbound on Hualapai Mountain Road when she failed to yield the right of way as she turned left onto Railroad Street. She crossed the path of a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta traveling westbound on Hualapai Mountain Road, which was driven by a 17-year-old girl.

Both drivers were transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

--Information provided by Kingman Police Department.