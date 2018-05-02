Parts of Arizona high country getting late taste of winter

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Parts of northern and eastern Arizona are getting a late taste of winter weather with snow and rain making for slick roadways Wednesday morning.

There's snow on the ground at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon and along of Interstate 40 near Ash Fork, while other highways are wet from rain or snow that's already melted.

A winter weather advisory urges drivers to be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibility.

The National Weather Service says snow is likely at elevations above 6,000 (1,829 meters) to 6,500 feet (1,981 meters) at the Grand Canyon, along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains.

Forecast snow amounts include up to 1 inch (2.5 centimeter) in Flagstaff and Show Low and up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) in Williams.