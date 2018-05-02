Quartzsite suspect fatally shot by cops after wounding officer

QUARTZSITE (AP) — Authorities say a suspect who set two houses on fire and then shot and wounded a police officer in the western Arizona desert community of Quartzsite is dead after being shot by state troopers.

Trooper Kameron Lee says the officer was seriously wounded when troopers and police located the suspect early Wednesday morning. The suspect then was shot by troopers at another location after negotiations were unsuccessful.

Lee said the incident began Tuesday night when police responding to the house fires were told the suspect set the fires before driving off.

According to Lee, one trooper dragged the wounded officer to cover as another trooper returned fire during the initial shooting.

No identities were released and Lee says additional information about circumstances of the incident aren't immediately available.

The incident is the third shootout involving law enforcement in La Paz County since September.

In November, A Phoenix man accused of killing his neighbor opened fire on an officer at a La Paz County highway rest stop, setting off a shootout with law enforcement that left the suspect critically wounded, authorities said. Sladjan Petkovic, 36, was released from the hospital in January and was booked on charges relating to the woman's death and the shootout.

In September, a California man was shot and killed in Quartzsite following a series of shootings along Interstate 10. Another man in that incident was arrested on homicide charges.

In 2015, a California woman wanted in a murder case was killed by a La Paz County Sheriff's deputy after a high-speed chase.