Universities could face litigation over DACA tuition rates

PHOENIX – Arizona’s three state universities could be on the financial hook for hundreds of millions of dollars for what an attorney contends is overcharging out-of-state students.

In a new lawsuit, attorney Lance Entrekin says a 1996 federal law says states that allow those not here legally to pay in-state tuition must offer the same benefits to students from other states.

None of that was an issue when the Board of Regents decided to offer in-state tuition to those in the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. At that point the contention was that DACA recipients are legally present, an arguments accepted by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Arthur Anderson.

But last year the state Court of Appeals reversed that ruling, concluding that a 2006 voter-approved initiative limits in-state tuition to citizens and legal residents, a decision affirmed just last month by the Arizona Supreme Court.

What’s important, Entrekin says in new court filings, is that the appellate judges in their ruling pointed out the federal law requiring equal treatment of out-of-state residents with those not here legally. Yet the Board of Regents kept the DACA tuition policy in place all of this school year.

Now he wants the regents to refund the difference, not only for his three clients who are residents of other states but for every out-of-state resident who paid tuition that in some cases run $20,000 a year higher than what DACA recipients were paying.

A spokeswoman for the Board of Regents said there would be no comment on pending litigation.

Central to that case is the federal Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996, also known as the Welfare Reform Act. One part of that, Entrekin said, was designed to remove the availability of public benefits as an incentive for immigration.

The key provision says that that those not lawfully present in the country cannot use their state residency for “any postsecondary education benefit’’ unless every other U.S. citizen or legal resident is eligible “without regard to whether the citizen or national is such a resident.’’

In this case, ABOR’s policy was that DACA recipients qualify for in-state tuition if they meet other Arizona residency requirements.

More to the point, Entrekin said the regents were put on notice last June about the federal law, with the appellate judges specifically citing that statute. Yet his clients and others were still charged full out-of-state tuition for the current year.