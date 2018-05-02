Weather heating up for weekend

KINGMAN – Temperatures will soar into the 90s this weekend and next week after a couple days of clouds and winds and highs in the 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

The climb in temperature starts Thursday with sunny skies and a forecasted high of 77, light winds at 5-9 mph and overnight low around 54.

Friday kicks up to 86 and Saturday should top 90.

Any possibility of rain was dashed by Wednesday afternoon, though some showers were reported earlier in the week in parts of southern Nevada and southeast California. The storm track has shifted southeast.

Wind gusts could hit 25-35 mph, mainly along the Interstate 40 corridor, lighter elsewhere.

– Information provided by National Weather Service