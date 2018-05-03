10 Things to Know for Today, May 3, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - WHO'S JOINING TRUMP'S LEGAL TEAM

Facing critical decisions in the Russia investigation, the president hires Emmet Flood, a veteran attorney who represented Bill Clinton during his impeachment process.

2 - CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CLOSING ITS DOORS

Blaming "unfairly negative media coverage," the data firm at the center of Facebook's privacy scandal is declaring bankruptcy and shutting down.

3 - WHY IT'S NOT 'BOY SCOUTS' ANY LONGER

With girls soon entering the ranks, the Boy Scouts of America says it's changing the name of its flagship program for older boys: it will be Scouts BSA, not the Boy Scouts.

4 - CASE OF 'RETAIL RACISM' RESOLVED

Two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything settle with the city for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs.

5 - 'BLACK SMOKE JUST BILLOWING'

An Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane crashes onto a busy highway moments after taking off from an airport in Georgia. Nine National Guard members from Puerto Rico are feared dead.

6 - GUANTANAMO PRISONER TRANSFERRED

A prisoner at the U.S. base in Cuba is sent to his native Saudi Arabia to serve the rest of a 13-year sentence. He's the first to leave under Trump.

7 - FRESH BLOODSHED IN BENGHAZI

Islamic State suicide bombers strike in Libya's capital, aiming to disrupt a nationwide vote and killing at least 14 people.

8 - WHAT'S CHANGING IN CHASE FOR WORKERS

Many employers are quietly dropping marijuana from the drug tests they require of prospective employees.

9 - FIRST DEATH LINKED TO TAINTED LETTUCE

Health officials say a death in California has been tied to the U.S. romaine lettuce food poisoning outbreak.

10 - IN FINAL PAPER, PHYSICIST ARGUES FOR SIMPLICITY

Weeks after his death, Stephen Hawkings delivers his last thoughts about the nature of the cosmos — and he says it may be simpler than often believed.