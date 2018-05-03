‘Amazing’ kids to dance in showcase

KINGMAN – The 2018 Spring Dance Showcase is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Kingman High School auditorium, 4182 Bank St.

Come and watch 130 “amazing kids dance their hearts out,” dance instructor Emily Preston posted on Kingman Events Facebook page.

The dance showcase is presented by City of Kingman Parks and Recreation Department, and admission is $3. A limited supply of roses with baby’s breath will be available for $4. Proceeds from the event help offset costs of classroom equipment such as ballet bars, mirrors and dance props.

Also, the Parks and Recreation summer dance camp registration begins May 7.