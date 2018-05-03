County wants Route 66 signage at Shinarump exit

KINGMAN – Mohave County is asking the Arizona Department of Transportation to revise and replace signage at the Shinarump Drive exit off Interstate 40 to show Route 66 as a “principal destination” served by the interstate highway.

Gary Watson, chairman of Mohave County Board of Supervisors, placed the item on the consent agenda for Monday’s regular meeting.

Route 66 is a paved east-west road that intersects Exit 42 (Shinarump Drive).

“The board finds this action consistent with motorist and visitor recognition of Route 66 as a destination and attraction of international significance,” Watson said in a letter to ADOT.

Travel + Leisure magazine recommends Route 66 as “America’s Best Road Trip,” and the Arizona Office of Tourism labels Route 66 as an attraction in itself.

Shinarump Drive, a major local road for residents of southern Golden Valley, dissects Route 66 where it continues east to Kingman and west to Oatman and Golden Shores.

The request to ADOT will enhance motorist and tourist wayfinding through Exit 42 and emphasize Route 66 as a popular Mohave County destination, Watson said.