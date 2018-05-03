At Home on the Range: Get your bang for five bucks at Range Days this weekend

KINGMAN – Southern California is a hotbed for baseball, Texas is known for cranking out NFL players, and there’s no reason Kingman can’t become a high production ground for Olympic shooters, said Ben Moyer, owner of Bank Street Guns.

He’s one of 16 sponsors of the second annual Kingman Range Days to be hosted by Mohave Sportsman Club from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Mile 7 Hill Range, 3155 W. Oatman Road, in Golden Valley.

Moyer said the event is held to show off one of Mohave County’s “real assets,” the 700-acre shooting range that’s the second-largest in Arizona.

More importantly, it’s a community event that promotes target shooting as a youth sport, with all proceeds from the day going toward funding rifle and pistol teams at local high schools.

“I didn’t feel like there was enough for kids, all the kids running around in Kingman with nothing to do,” said Moyer, who led the organizing efforts for last year’s inaugural Range Days. “Here, it requires discipline, it requires respect, and the kids have to work to earn money, either sell tickets, or range work days, cleaning and repairing.”

Kids can start shooting at 8-10 years old with proper training, he said.

Ammunition can be expensive, and Moyer expects participants will shoot off about $2,000 in ammo at this year’s Range Days. One of the sponsors is Fiocchi ammunition.

The event was free for kids last year, and drew about 250 people. This year it’s free for everyone, and Moyer is hoping to see 1,000 in attendance, especially with Ruger representatives coming to the event with 20 new guns. The Ruger 10/22, Ruger PC Carbine and Ruger Security 9 are among the adult raffle prizes.

The PC Carbine is Ruger’s newest gun and “nobody can get their hands on it,” Moyer said. He had six of them at Bank Street Guns and they sold in a day for about $650 each.

“Last year, we didn’t want to be too big, and it went off without a hitch, so this year we made it free for the first event, and then they can pay if they want to shoot more,” he said.

Tickets are $5 each, five for $20 and 30 for $100, with each event allowing a certain number of shots a ticket, depending on the cost of ammunition. For example, you can fire one shot from a .50-caliber BMG sniper gun, five shots from a pistol or rifle, or two shots from a shotgun for one ticket. Range Days raised $3,000 last year.

Each shooter is supervised by one of 25 trained and certified range officers, Moyer said. Minimum age to shoot an automatic rifle is 18.

Kingman High School started a shooting team, and one girl was invited to Junior Olympic trials, Moyer mentioned.

“Unlike baseball or football, you can do it for life, until your 90s,” the gun store owner said about the sport. “Women shoot, we’ve got handicapped shooters.”

Moyer, originally from Minnesota, said the 7 Mile Hill Range covers more than 700 acres, an asset you’re not going to find in many other places around the country. The shooting fields in Minnesota were packed, with no room for kids, he said.

“Right now, it’s more important for people to come and see what’s available, even if they don’t spend any money,” he said.

Events include archery, steel challenge, cowboy action, military rifles, hunting rifles, AR-15 and fully automatics, with age restrictions for the more powerful rifles. You can also test your accuracy at long-range (500 yards) sniper shooting, trap shooting and clay target shooting.

Tickets not used for shooting events can be entered into the raffles.