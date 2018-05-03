Jazz Dinner to benefit Kingman High School band

KINGMAN – Jazz is the heart and soul of the New Orleans music scene, just as it was in the 1940s. It’s a rhythmic, upbeat, swinging sound and the Kingman High School Jazz Ensemble is bringing it 6-8 p.m. Tuesday to Rickety Cricket Brewing, 312 Beale St.

Michael Schreiber, KHS band director, said it’s like the typical spaghetti dinner, but he tries to make it a little more gourmet.

“It’s like a ‘40s dinner with a live jazz band and a nice meal,” he said.

During the evening the band students will be serving food, drinks and taking orders.

“It just an extra touch,” Schreiber said. “It’s nice to see who you’re helping.”

Schreiber says his students grow and learn tremendously during the event by being put into a professional gig situation.

Tickets for the dinner are $25 with the majority of the ticket sales going to the band. The restaurant will also donate a keg of beer from which pints of beer can be purchased with “beer tickets” for $10. All the proceeds from the beer tickets and tips for the night will go to the band.



For more information, call 928-263-8444.