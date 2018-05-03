Letter | Youth rallying for education was inspirational

April 26 was a very inspiring day for several of us old codgers who attended the student #RedforEd rally downtown at Locomotive Park.

To see these articulate, dedicated, energized high school and middle school kids rallying for their teachers, their education and just standing up for what is right, gives hope for our – their – future and hope for our country and our world.

They see what a disheartening mess we have devolved into and they are having none of it. As the young moderator Chase said, the power of one multiplied by all of us is the power to make change for all of us. Stay strong young folks, stay focused, stay energized, register to vote and vote Aug. 28 and Nov. 6, and I promise you we will help you be the change you want to see.

Danny Baker

Local resident