Main Street group takes charge of First Friday

KINGMAN – Barb Charon baked a batch of thick, chewy brownies and brought them to Kingman Main Street’s meeting Wednesday as a treat for the grassroots organization’s volunteers who are stepping up to boost downtown business.

From crowdfunding for an arts alley to launching a platform for First Friday, Kingman Main Street members discussed a number of strategies to bring more people downtown and promote special events.

Charon, president of the group and owner of The Farmhouse, offered to make brownies for anyone who could take on administrative duties for First Friday, set up a 501(c)3 nonprofit, raise money for various projects and, in general, contribute in ways that will establish Kingman Main Street as downtown’s primary business organization.

First Friday was started 11 years ago by Beale Street Brews owner Angela Patterson. It died off during the recession when a lot of the businesses closed, but it’s on the rebound and gaining momentum, Charon said.

“We call ourselves ‘boss babes’ because we’re all women business owners and we brought this back in hell’s way,” she said. “This weekend we have an agenda that will blow your socks off.”

The theme for May the Fourth’s First Friday is “Star Wars,” with Star Wars games and costume contest at The Farmhouse for the best-dressed Star Wars character.

There will be live entertainment throughout the evening and a pop-up park along Beale Street where people can relax and enjoy food from downtown restaurants such as Siren’s Café and Rickety Cricket.

Kids can visit booths for hair braiding, face painting, Star Wars games and other fun stuff. Little Starz (3-5 years old) dancers from All Starz Academy will perform at 5:30 p.m., followed by a tumbling act by the girls’ team.

The City of Kingman has granted Kingman Main Street six months’ worth of permits for First Friday, which is the best gift the city manager has given the group to help make the event successful, Charon said.

“That gives us a platform to be a real group, not that we aren’t a real group,” she said. “I would like to see Main Street head up the vendors, the permits, communicate with the City. As women business owners, we know how to plan and come up with themes. We’re good at it.”

At the end of Wednesday’s meeting, Charon picked Jeremy Palmer, Andrea McAdow, Nick Bowers and Josh Noble as officers for Kingman Main Street, which is a requirement to begin the application process for nonprofit status.