Pinion Pine Fire District assists with putting out Tinder Fire

KINGMAN – Pinion Pine Fire Department sent a water tender engine and two firefighters to help battle the Tinder Fire southeast of Happy Jack near Payson, gaining experience and bringing in a little extra revenue.

Engine 521 was one of three tactical water tenders dispatched Monday from Mohave County to the fire. The crew of Beau Jackson and David Menjivar were prepared to spend two weeks on the fire, but were able to return Thursday.

“They got snow and all the weather from the storm, so they’re downsizing equipment,” Pinion Pine Fire Chief Joe Jackson said.

Mohave County also sent tactical tenders from Beaver Dam-Littlefield and Mohave Valley, along with a support tender from Desert Hills.

Chief Jackson said the Arizona State Forestry calls him to request additional resources on wildfires, paying the crew’s salary and overtime along with equipment fees. The government pays for fire services on federal land, he added.

“The biggest part is guys get a lot of experience in wildland fires, experience they can bring back home, and we live in the middle of it,” the fire chief said. “It does help the department financially, and the guys make money.”

The Tinder Fire has burned about 19 square miles of Coconino National Forest land in north central Arizona, about 50 miles south of Flagstaff. It destroyed 30 buildings and closed the highway.

Nearly 700 firefighters were dispatched to the fire, which started April 27 from an illegal campfire that was abandoned, according to authorities.