Plenty of door prizes at the Mohave Gemstoners Rock and Gem Show

KINGMAN – It’s time for rocks at the Kingman Academy of Learning High School.

The Mohave Gemstoners are hosting its annual Rock and Gem Show Saturday and Sunday in the KAOL High School gymnasium, 3420 N. Burbank St. The event entry is free to the public with door prizes every half-hour, vendors and activities for children.

There will be rock, gem, bead and fossil dealers from all over the area as well as educational displays such as Ed Huskinson’s Minerals of Mexico exhibit.

Show hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information contact Robert Pedersen at 928-692-8910.

– Information provided by Mohave Gemstoners