Prep Golf: Academy takes 2nd at section tournament

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School golf team traveled to the Division III, Section V Regional Tournament Tuesday and finished second at Elephant Rocks Gold Course.

Jake Scott led the Tigers with a 13-over 85 to take second place, followed by Jacob Heppler in third (15-over 87), Lance Stutzman in 17th (36-over 108), Amanda Villeso in a tie for 18th (39-over 111) and Ashlee Steed in a tie for 22nd.

Northland Prep won the tourney with a 10-over 82, followed by Academy in second and BASIS Flagstaff in third.

Up next for Academy is a trip to the Metro Invite Friday at McDowell Mountain Golf Course.