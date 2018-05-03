Prep Roundup: O Bathauer brothers, where art thou? On the 4A Grand Canyon Region team

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School baseball team had a season for the record books as it won its first region title and first postseason game. The success didn’t stop there, as seven Volunteers were honored by the 4A Grand Canyon Region.

Twin brothers Matt and Mike Bathauer led the way – with Matt being named Region Player of the Year and Mike earning Region Defensive Player of the Year honors.

“I felt really proud and humble to get that award,” Matt Bathauer said. “My brother and I work very hard for what we do. I give it to my coach for helping me out.”

Matt Bathauer played an integral role on the mound for Lee Williams – posting a 1.45 earned run average in 58 innings pitched with 78 strikeouts and a record of 7-3.

“I actually just started pitching last year,” Matt Bathauer said. “So it felt really good to get that award for pitching mostly. It shows what my hard work is doing.”

Mike Bathauer was working just as hard for the Vols as the junior finished with a team-high .527 batting average along with 10 home runs and 28 RBIs.

“It kind of validates everything we’ve been working for all season,” Mike Bathauer said of being named Region Defensive Player of the Year. “It really shows that effort goes a long way.”

The duo was also selected to the All-Region first team along with Paul Giglio, while Carter Rhoades and Addis Guzman garnered All-Region second team accolades.

Chad Moore and Robert Paulson were Honorable Mention selections, while head coach Patrick O’Boyle was named Region Coach of the Year.

“I was really proud he got it,” Matt Bathauer said of coach O’Boyle’s honor. “He really deserves that award because he puts his heart into every one of us. He really wanted us to be great. He thought we could do something great and we did. His hope in us gave us faith and I think that’s one reason why we got so far is because he never lost faith in us.”

While all of the accolades are great for the Vols, they are hungry for more after this season ended in the first round of the 4A State Championship.

“Recognition is great, but it’s not where we want to be yet,” Mike Bathauer said. “We have to keep going next year. We’re not done yet.”

3A West Region

The Kingman High School baseball team narrowly missed the postseason this year, but Rilee Araya led five Bulldogs honored by the 3A West Region.

Araya was named to the All-Region first team, while Luke Ness and Dante Bravo were All-Region second team honorees. TJ Harviston and Mason Telford rounded out Kingman’s selections as they were named Honorable Mention.

Softball

4A Grand Canyon Region

The Lee Williams High School softball team may have struggled in the 4A Grand Canyon Region this season, but the Lady Vols had five all-region selections.

Courtney Janney led the way on the All-Region second team, while the group of Becky LeClair, Tori Logan, Kara Mertens and Kenzie Peterson garnered Honorable Mention accolades.

3A West Region

Following a season in which the Kingman High School softball team returned to the postseason for the first time in 15 years, seven Lady Bulldogs were honored by the 3A West Region.

Lilianna Valdivia, Jordyn Dan and Hailey Talyumptewa were selected to the All-Region first team, while Payton Chamberlain, Kayli Toms and Morgan Stephens picked up All-Region second team accolades.

Kearra Tauta was an Honorable Mention selection to round out Kingman’s postseason recognitions.

Boys Tennis

4A Grand Canyon Region

The Lee Williams High School boys tennis team picked up Division II, Section III honors following an undefeated mark of 6-0 this season.

Jordon Freeman and Logan Rosenbach were named Section Players of the Year in doubles, while Kade Juelfs was named the Section Player of the Year in singles.