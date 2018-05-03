RedForEd movement come to an end, teachers not ‘thrilled’

KINGMAN –The #RedForEd movement started making headlines and bringing awareness to the public about the education crisis in the state of Arizona at the end of March. Now the #RedForEd movement is beginning to dwindle down after the Arizona Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey passed and signed a state budget that puts $273 million into education, including a teacher pay raise of 9 percent.

Local educators have voiced their concern about the newly signed budget.

Susan Collins, music specialist at Manzanita Elementary School, has been spearheading the movement locally since day one. When she woke up Thursday morning, she wasn’t too thrilled about how the budget went through.

“It’s the best we were going to get from this body of legislators,” Collins said. “Better than what we would have gotten.”

Collins also says she didn’t do it for herself or her health benefits, but for the children.

“My heart is getting our kids, our future, the education they need and deserve,” she said.

Jennifer Potter, a coordinator at the Positive Alternative Campus, believes the #RedForEd movement made significant progress.

“It certainly brought awareness to the public about how the lack of funding impacts educators and students,” she said.

Potter still feels like there is a long way to go in order to restore education funding back to its 2008 levels and echoes many educators sentiment in stating, “We will remember in November.”

Educators are planning to attend First Friday to thank the community for their support and to answer any questions the public may have.



Kingman Academy of Learning reopened its schools Monday, and Kingman Unified School District had all of its school open Thursday.