Rummage sale for the birds

A couple of blue and gold macaws grab onto their cage for a closer look at a visitor at Bird Haven Rescue and Sanctuary Haven.

Photo by Hubble Ray Smith.

  • Originally Published: May 3, 2018 2:58 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – Yard sales can be pretty neat. There may be some hidden treasures which please the eye. Now how about a yard sale that helps out a local bird sanctuary? Sounds even neater.

    Bird Haven Rescue and Sanctuary of Kingman is hosting a rummage sale to support the birds of its sanctuary. The yard sale is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., today through Sunday, at 4004 North Pinal St., off of Gordon Drive.

    For any merchandise donations, call 928-692-1068.

    Information provided by Bird Haven Rescue and Sanctuary of Kingman.

