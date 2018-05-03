Rummage sale for the birds

KINGMAN – Yard sales can be pretty neat. There may be some hidden treasures which please the eye. Now how about a yard sale that helps out a local bird sanctuary? Sounds even neater.

Bird Haven Rescue and Sanctuary of Kingman is hosting a rummage sale to support the birds of its sanctuary. The yard sale is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., today through Sunday, at 4004 North Pinal St., off of Gordon Drive.

For any merchandise donations, call 928-692-1068.

Information provided by Bird Haven Rescue and Sanctuary of Kingman.