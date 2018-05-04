Affordable housing: It's a tough market out there

KINGMAN – Affordable housing for clients of county rental assistance programs means the difference between having a roof over their heads or not, but sometimes even the county rental assistance programs need a little help.

Dave Wolf, Mohave County director of community services, explained that finding affordable housing for those participating in rental assistance programs has become increasingly difficult.

“Since the housing market has improved recently within the last few years, we’re starting to experience increases in rents going up, and less landlords wanting to work with our clients,” he said.

This isn’t the first affordable housing shortage Wolf has witnessed, but he said each time it happens the problem worsens because the population continues to grow.

“If there are not new apartment complexes or affordable housing developments, then you’ve got an even greater stress on the supply,” Wolf said. “You’ve got an increased demand but that supply has remained the same as it was in 2005 or 2006.”

The county currently has six programs being affected by the “statewide phenomenon,” Wolf said. It’s not just an increase in rents, but a lack of new affordable housing developments. The Arizona Housing Authority Directors Association is trying to find ways to mitigate those issues.

“How do we do more outreach to landlords?” Wolf and the association asked themselves. “We’re trying to develop a plan that could be utilized statewide that could get more landlords interested in participating in the program.”

The association is planning to reach out so landlords, property owners and investors can learn more about the benefits of getting involved with county rental assistance programs. One such benefit is guaranteed rent subsidies.

“If you work with a client that’s not being subsidized, then you don’t have any guarantee that person is going to be paying their rent, whereas if you have a contract with us you have that guarantee,” Wolf said.

The manager at Tivoli Heights Village in Kingman, one complex that works with county clients, agreed. She also said believes that there doesn’t have to be a negative stereotype associated with those receiving rental assistance.

“Just because people are low income doesn’t mean it has to be seen as a bad thing,” she said. “People work hard, they’re neat and clean folks that we have here. Because anything less than that would not be acceptable. It doesn’t have to be viewed as a bad thing to get housing assistance.”

Wolf and Terry Baughn, rental assistance program supervisor, echo that sentiment. People receiving rental assistance have to keep their residences tidy because they get inspected. If apartments or homes don’t pass the inspection, then the tenant could lose their rental assistance.

“Section 8 clients have more to lose, they really do,” Baughn said. “Because if they lose their housing rental assistance then they’re responsible for their own rent.”

Aside from knowing they’ll get rent payments on time and that the properties will be well maintained, investors involved with the county programs can take advantage of the tax credit program funded through HUD and federal tax credits.

“What it allows for is the development of affordable housing,” Wolf said. “So a private investor can come in and if they’re going to do so many units and keep them affordable for so many years, then they can get tax credits which they can sell off on the private market to actually help fund the construction of the projects. That’s probably something we need to see here in the future.”

However, those investors and landlords don’t have to keep those units within program payment standards forever. Some landlords are now telling the county that they don’t want to work with the program any longer and are not renewing leases within the payment standards necessary to keep clients housed.

“If we lose a major apartment complex, that really hurts us because those people have to find a housing replacement and there really isn’t anything outside of the old or mobile homes,” Wolf explained.

Wolf said the county, and Kingman, have a shortage of one-bedroom homes and apartments, which are ideal for clients. As such, Wolf said the programs are open to working with smaller developers.

“There needs to be more affordable housing developments, and we’ll work with anyone who’s interested in wanting to do that to the extent that we can,” Wolf said.

Wolf mentioned that tiny homes, which have been discussed at City Planning and Zoning Commission meetings for the past several months, would be ideal for rental assistance clients because many are single and only require a small living space.



“We would have no problem getting those filled with referrals from our agencies,” Wolf said.

For larger complexes, it helps if investors have some experience with HUD programs, but the community services department will still work with smaller investors wanting to get involved. The first step for developers and investors wanting to get involved with rental assistance programs is to reach out to Wolf at the community services department and start a market analysis.