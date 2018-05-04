Driver finds herself in thorny situation after routine traffic stop

KINGMAN – Tamera Debbie Jean Thorns, 23, was arrested Thursday night by a Kingman Police officer during a traffic stop conducted on the 600 block of E. Andy Devine Ave.

Thorns was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor of possession of marijuana, and driving with a revoked drivers license.

Officers searched the vehicle where they allegedly found methamphetamine, marijuana, and various drug paraphernalia.

Thorns was taken into custody and booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department