Hanging out in a car leads to jail for pair

KINGMAN – Anthony-Michael James Smith, 28 and Diamond Crystal Loader, 24, both of Kingman, were arrested Wednesday afternoon as deputies observed a vehicle parked in the 3700 block of Ryan Avenue.

Deputies made contact with a male driver, a female passenger, and a male subject in the back seat.

The driver identified himself and stated he was giving a friend a ride but didn’t know where his residence was located. Deputies noticed the occupants appeared to be nervous and kept moving around.

Passengers were removed from the vehicle and a pat down on Loader revealed marijuana cigarettes in a jacket pocket. Loader told deputies she had a medical marijuana card but didn’t have the card on her. A search through her purse also allegedly revealed three glass pipes with methamphetamine residue.

A vehicle search led to deputies purportedly finding marijuana, heroin, baggies and other drug paraphernalia. Smith and Loader both denied any of the items located in the vehicle belonged to them.

Smith, the backseat passenger, was arrested for two felonies on narcotic drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession. Loader was arrested on three felonies including marijuana possession, dangerous drug possession, and drug paraphernalia possession.

Both were booked into Mohave County jail without incident.

The driver was released without being charged for any wrongdoing.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.