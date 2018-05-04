Horoscope | May 4, 2018

Birthdays: Rory McIlroy, 29; Erin Andrews, 40; Will Arnett, 48; Randy Travis, 59.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be careful how you handle others. Conversations can quickly turn into disagreements if you aren’t willing to back down.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Business trips or visiting relatives will give you greater insight into what’s ahead. Dealing with supervisors will put you in a good position to ask for something you want in return.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take care of personal affairs. Medical issues should be a priority, and dealing with institutions will help you sum up what you should be doing to counter any problems you face.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): An emotional situation left unresolved will create stress. Talk to someone who can help shed light on a situation that needs to be dealt with before it has the chance to grow.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t share too much information with your colleagues. Caution will help you avoid being taken advantage of or slotted into a position that doesn’t suit you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You are in control. It’s time to move forward and bring about the changes that will lead to a better life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll face opposition. Problems at home will mount, and arguments are likely to take over.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn all you can. Look at your relationships and make choices that will benefit the ones you love.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone from your past will reach out. Before you open up, find out why the sudden interest.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Secret conversations will be misinterpreted. It is best to have someone you trust along with you to take notes or be your backup if someone tries to accuse you or put you in a compromising position regarding what transpires.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t let anyone take advantage of you. If someone tries to coerce you into taking on responsibilities or getting involved in something that is too costly, take a pass.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Choose your associates based on what they have to offer and how beneficial it will be to you. Don’t put up with anyone trying to manipulate you emotionally.