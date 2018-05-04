Kingman couple killed in Seligman collision

SELIGMAN – A Kingman couple was killed during a motorcycle and pickup truck collision Thursday afternoon on Route 66 at Fort Rock Road in Seligman.

The driver of a white 1991 Dodge Dakota pickup truck, Francis Rowbottom, 77, was heading west and turned left in front of the maroon 2017 Harley Davidson driven by Edward Albaugh, of Kingman, 62, and his wife, Katheryn Albaugh, 55, was his passenger.



The couple was heading east on Route 66 and were not wearing helmets.

Edward was pronounced dead at the scene and Kathryn was airlifted to Flagstaff Medical Center where she succumbed her injuries.

Rowbottom was also transported to Flagstaff Medical Center by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.

The collision is still under investigation and includes pending blood tests from Rowbottom.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.