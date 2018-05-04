Letter | Calling all Americans: About ACA, socialism and Social Security

As you know, since March 2010, the federal government passed insurance laws that affected all insurance companies and health care providers for everyone in the United States.

The “Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act” and the “Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act’’ were presented to all Americans as a security of medical coverage, which turned out to be one lie after another. Did you not hear about the sister act called “Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act of 2010?” This is an additional Medicare tax of 3.8 percent that is applied to unearned income.

Employers are still greatly affected by the passing of this mandated medical scheme. Did you know that medical providers were scheduled to receive just about half of what the actual cost of treatment was? They received pennies on the dollar for their office visits. How long does it take to get an appointment for medical service or medical tests? Some must wait for up to five months to get medical tests and procedures. There are too few doctors here in Kingman. This is not good medical service. More and more certified medical assistants are treating you. Granted, some are doing a wonderful job. Now, any person who becomes a fully licensed physician that is in general practice or internal medicine, M.O., is now a specialist.

This is what socialism does. Socialism means that the government takes over every facet of your life including health, education, jobs, foods and more. This is the affordable healthcare the government has forced on us and they have done a masterful job. Ten percent of the people do not have anything and are too poor to buy anything, and are the most grateful for what the government gives them for free. The poor definitely need help for their unfortunate situation, and I do give generously to those in need of food or clothing. But why change everything for the few that need it the most when there was always Medicaid? There are smoke screens in every page of these acts, and they must be repealed at once. How about it, Sen. John McCain?

The working Americans, who had good insurance coverage with good insurance companies, found these two 2010 acts to be all about more taxation, penalties, less coverage, and less medical providers giving medical service because of one lie after another from President Obama. How many Americans, all the political branches and non-affiliated, truly find the ACA acts improved their medical services and coverage? Do you want to talk about the deductibles? How many senators and representatives live by what they say about the ACA and want to repeal it? Insurance companies should do the job they originally had.

By 2014-2016, most low-income families were insured due to an expansion of Medicaid eligibility. How was this possible? We had new taxes and cuts to Medicare provider rates and Medicare Advantage. This affected all of us who are 65 and older on mandatory Medicare insurance. Now most doctors will not take Medicare patients because the government has reduced insurance payments to them. The Mayo Clinic does not take Medicare insurance payments at all.

Most of us over 65 still pay for coverage Part B every month. This is the scheme by the Obama Administration to take from our Medicare funds to give to Medicaid to make the ACA look like it’s working. The Democrats should be as furious as everyone else in America.

The ACA includes provisions to take effect between 2017 and 2020. More requirements and taxes will come into effect in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

More and more people are dropping the mandatory ACA coverage. The federal government has paid 100 percent of the cost of Medicaid eligibility expansion in 2014, 2015, and 2016; 95 percent in 2017, 94 percent in 2018, 93 percent in 2019, and 90 percent in 2020 and all subsequent years. The ACA and Medicaid seem to be synonymous.

Insurance companies must spend at least 80-85 percent of premium dollars on health costs. Is 15 percent of income to the insurance companies enough to pay taxes and provide income to employees? No, jobs were lost.

President Trump is correct in pushing for repeal. Do you understand this now, Sen. McCain? How many “save Social Security and Medicare’’ letters have you received in the mail lately?

Sarah Pleth

Kingman