Local Kia technician wins nationally, goes to South Korea

KINGMAN – Picture this.

You’re in a competition competing against some of the top Kia technicians in the nation. You end up placing second and have the opportunity to go to South Korea. There you then compete against 58 other technicians from 48 countries. Seems surreal, right?

But it all became a reality for Tim Carlson, a technician from Martin Swanty Kia.



Before going to South Korea, Carlson had to be one of the 16 finalists in order to compete in the 2018 Kia Skills National Cup competition held in March in California and to get that opportunity he had to beat out 5,000 other technicians from around the country.



“I’ve been wanting to do it for years,” Carlson said, who has worked at dealerships for 26 years, including seven for Kia. He’s also a Master Elite technician for the automotive brand.

He had to take written tests, work on bug cars (cars with intentionally made issues) to figure out what was wrong with a car and was only given 45 minutes to complete the task. The top four from the California competition went to South Korea in April for the Kia Skill World Cup.

“I was excited to do it, but it was tough,” Carlson said. “I wasn’t sure if I’d win anything. None of us did.”

One of the four Americans that had the opportunity to go to the competition in South Korea won a silver medal. A Canadian took bronze, and a Chinese mechanic took the gold.

“I was in the running,” Carlson said. “I got to go to Korea.”

The competition in South Korea consisted of a 30-question test, including queries on models Kia has overseas. There were also three practical tests: working on an electrical board trying to get the power mirrors to work, a bug car, and troubleshooting a component.

Carlson may not have been victorious in South Korea this time, but it doesn’t mean he’s done.

“And in two years I’m eligible to try again,” Carlson said.