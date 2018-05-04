Obituary | Dorothy Stingley Scott

Dorothy Stingley Scott, 94 years old, was a resident of Kingman since 1997.

She was born May 5, 1923, and passed away a week before her 95th birthday April 30, 2018.

Dorothy was a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and is survived by three children, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

She lived a long and happy life, and our mom will be remembered as the beautiful and happy spirit she is.

There will be a viewing from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 4, 2018, at the Sutton Memorial Funeral Home on Sycamore & Western avenues in Kingman, Arizona.