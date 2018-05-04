Sex offender arrested for not updating address

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Raymond Charles Strauss, 47 of Kingman, Thursday for failure to change address of sex offender registrant.

Deputies were contacted by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Register, who advised Strauss had not provided the office with an updated address, and his license had been expired and contained an outdated address.

Deputies arrived to the registered address and spoke with Strauss’s brother, who advised that Strauss moved out of his house in March.

MCSO officers then arrived to a rumored address Strauss was staying at and observed him and a female subject in a vehicle in front of the residence.

When officers asked Strauss where he was currently living, he allegedly said at his registered address. He then told officers that he “bounces around” because he has a heart condition and has to have someone with him at all times.

Strauss was arrested and booked into Mohave County Jail without incident.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office