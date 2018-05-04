Suspicious fire lights up Adams Street Thursday night

KINGMAN – Kingman Fire Department responded to a residential fire Thursday night in the 3600 block of North Adams Street.

Arriving fire personnel found heavy smoke and fire exiting a single family residence, which was under construction and in the final phases of framing and stucco.

Crews began to attack the fire from the front of the home and confirmed the home was clear of any occupants. No one was hurt during the fire.



The fire loss is an estimated $20,000. American Medical Response assisted KFD, and Kingman Police Department assisted with traffic control.

Fire investigators were called to the scene, and at this time the cause is still inconclusive and is suspicious in nature as electricity and gas were not yet connected at the residence.

Four engines and Battalion 2 were dispatched to the fire.

To report any information on the fire, call KFD at 928-753-2891 or KPD at 928-753-2191.

Information provided by Kingman Fire Department.