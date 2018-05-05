Snay wraps up career moving up from 14th to 5th at state

MESA – Sadie Snay knew there would be nerves on the biggest stage of them all, but that didn’t stop her Friday during the Division III Track and Field State Championship at Mesa Community College.

The Lee Williams High School senior bounced back from her first throw going out of bounds to set a new personal record in the shot put and a fifth-place finish.

“My first throw was just kind of nerves,” Snay said. “I was just getting the nerves out. But I definitely did have to focus more because I didn’t want to have more than one scratch when I only get three throws. So that was kind of hard to focus on. I just couldn’t over think it.”

Snay found a way to calm her nerves – setting a new personal record at 33 feet, 6.25 inches on her final throw of prelims. Then on her last attempt in the finals, Snay heaved the shot put 34-8.5 for another personal record and the top 5 finish.

“I came in ranked No. 14 and to get fifth is good,” Snay said. “And to PR by over two feet – it was a good day.”

The success didn’t stop with Snay though, as Lee Williams’ Enzo Marino shined in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles. The junior ran a 15.48 in the 110 to earn the No. 4-seed in the finals and then followed it up with a 40.83 in the 300 for the No. 7 seed. Marino finished fifth in Saturday’s 110 final with a 15.63.

Teammate Zack Tempert just missed the cut as his 41.39 put him one spot out at 10th.



In the high jump, Drew Cardiff tallied fifth at 6-4, while Diego Narvarte was tied for 14th at 5-10.

“This was a huge accomplishment for Drew to place fifth at state as a sophomore,” said Brad Abraham, Lee Williams high jump coach. “I think it helped a lot jumping against two-time state champion Dylan Kay from Snowflake. Now with more hard work, we could see 6-8 next year.”

Other Friday action included Lee Williams’ Sadie Serrano jumping 32-1.5 for 17th in the triple jump and Kael Juelfs finishing 18th in the discus at 115-8.

The Lee Williams group of Marino, Aaron Martinez, Ethan Knudtson and Kameron Toms couldn’t make the cut in the 4x100 relay as they finished in 44.29 for 10th place – one spot shy of qualifying for finals.

For Kingman Academy, Dasia Heidorf just missed qualifying in the 100 as her 13.42 was good enough for 11th. However, she needed to finish in the top nine to advance to the finals.

Kingman High’s Holly Tsosie couldn’t find her stride in the 1,600 as she finished in 18th at 5:43.87.