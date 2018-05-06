Born and raised Kingmanite Virginia Black Doyle was a model, an artist, an actress, a singer and a certified Rosie the Riveter

In a span of 100 years, so much can happen.

The Allies won not one, but two world wars, the civil rights movement began and ended, women won the right to vote, humans were sent to space, and one Kingmanite who showed the world beauty and grace was born here.

Virginia Black Doyle was born to Arthur F. Black and Mabel Van Marter Nov. 16, 1917. She was the oldest of 10 siblings and she lived at the family home, 707 Cerbat Ave., through her graduation from then Mohave County Union High School in 1937.

“I felt strong and sure enough to believe in myself and in my agility, a drive to pursue my dreams and be not afraid to test my ability,” Doyle wrote.

She moved from Kingman to Hollywood with her friends Ollie and Ed Laferriere, and through them met the film director Buster Keaton, who she dated for a period of time. She enrolled in Los Angeles City College, where she was in a drama class with Donna Mullinger, later known as Donna Reed, and then graduated from the Marie Fontayne School of Modeling.

In 1940, Doyle won the title of Orange Show Queen at the National Orange Show in San Bernardino, California.

“Congratulations to our most beautiful queen. Certainly proud of you,” read a telegram Doyle received from her father and mother.

From California she moved to New York City, where she modeled for the Powers Modeling Agency and danced with the Xavier Cugat Orchestra. She starred in a production of “The Importance of Being Earnest” in New York and was described as “charming and convincing.”

“I fell in love with New York and so didn’t return to California for a screen test,” Doyle wrote.

Doyle was elected the “Girl of the Golden West” and went to Havana, Cuba, for Rotary International where she showcased her dancing and singing abilities on the ship Kungsholm.

Then World War II broke out.

Doyle became a model for Powers Modeling Agency, and Doyle went on to become one of the Rosie the Riveters. She was one of the first 200 women to volunteer for the USO-joint war appeal drive in November 1943. Her billboard “While you’re earning more, Save More. Save now to buy later” was in all the English speaking countries.

Doyle also starred in a promotional film about the war effort. She received her official recognition as a Rosie the Riveter Nov. 7, 2008, from the Rosie the Riveter Trust.

Doyle married her husband Donald at St. Stephens Church in Geneva, New York, Feb. 10, 1945. Doyle said her wedding took place at a gorgeous church, and she wore a precious wedding dress, but the worry of war made it a time of distress. She had two sons David and Christopher.

“I think raising a happy, bright child is the most satisfying thing you can ever do,” Doyle wrote in her 2003 book titled “Has Been.”

Doyle moved to Hawaii in 1976 after a golfing trip left her enchanted with the beauty of the Waiaine mountains. Active in many civic causes over the years, she was the treasurer of We, the Women of Hawaii, a philanthropic organization, and a member of the Hawaiian Railway Society. For much of her life in Hawaii, Doyle was an avid golfer and renowned walker. For her, a 20-mile walk was considered just a warmup and a stroll down to the beach was a daily affair.

Doyle died in November at the age of 100 in Makaha, Hawaii.

“Reaching 100 is no small feat,” her sister Helen Black Tapp wrote the Daily Miner. “Her sudden passing has been monumental to overcome.”

Virginia Black Doyle lived a glamorous life away from Kingman, but she always remained proud of the place where she was born.

“The world is a great mirror,” she wrote. “It reflects back to you what you are … I am a daughter, sister, mom, grandmother and also a poet, opera singer, model, actress, golfer, secretary of the Women of Hawaii, a Kingmanite and a Daughter of the Mohave County Pioneers.”