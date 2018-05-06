County to apply for additional Mohave Valley water rights

KINGMAN – Here are five agenda items of interest when the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.:

Water rights transfer

Authorize staff to submit an application for another 75 acre-feet of water from the Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District at an estimated cost of $2,500, paid from general fund contingency. The board approved buying 15 acres of land in MVIDD for $250,000 on April 2 to protect water rights from being transferred to the Central Arizona Project. To ensure that the land is fully used for intended agricultural purposes, it’s prudent for Mohave County to acquire the additional allocation of water. Mesa Drive

Direct the county engineer to remove about 530 feet of Mesa Drive from London Bridge Road east until it ends from the county road maintenance system. This portion of the road was never conveyed to the county in 2004, and is part of a private easement.

Blake Ranch Road

Accept the road maintenance petition request to bring about 1,900 feet of Blake Ranch Road from Stephan Drive to Broken Arrow Road into the road maintenance program. Public Works determined that adequate rights of way and road conditions exist for accepting the road into tertiary maintenance.

Approve advisory nominees

Approve the nominations of Susan McAlpine and Don Martin for appointment to the Wild Horse and Burro Advisor board. Their “vast” credentials, education and community service will be beneficial to the board, Chairman Gary Watson said.

Amending littering ordinance

In public hearings, amend Mohave County’s anti-littering ordinance by clarifying and adding language in the Environmental Rural Area Cleanup Enforcement (ERACE) reward program for reporting illegal dumping, and make changes in the definition of “litter generator.” Supervisors unwittingly omitted the $500 reward when they amended the ordinance in 2017 to require trash collection at rental properties.