County, KRMC working on priority health plan

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health is developing a community health improvement plan to identify goals, objectives and strategies for local communities.

Kingman Regional Medical Center is also participating in the plan, Live Well Mohave, which will support priority areas identified by residents, public agencies and other concerned interests will be as well.

The areas of focus are: substance abuse; obesity; teen pregnancy; mental health; and access to care.

“Both mental health and opioid abuse are significant issues in Mohave County,” said Patty Mead the Health Director for MCDPH. “We need the support of the entire community to address all these issues and we need to leverage and build upon initiatives and coalitions already in place to improve the health outcomes of Mohave County.”

The Live Well Mohave plan will serve as a guide over the next three years and will be updated with the successes and opportunities to promote health outcomes in Mohave County.

Through May 15, the health department is taking comments and suggestions on activities for addressing the selected priorities. Email jeannie.bowen@mohavecounty.us with subject line “CHIP.”

People are being asked to review the goals and objectives; identify new strategies or existing coalitions to support those goals; and be part of an “action team” to implement the work.

A community meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 17 at KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Dr.

– Information provided by Mohave County Department of Public Health