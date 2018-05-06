‘Fiesty’ Martha McSally runs for Senate

KINGMAN – Congresswoman Martha McSally has been going from city to city in the northern part of Arizona. Friday she was in Flagstaff then made her way to Mr. D’z later in the late afternoon for a meet-and-greet.

McSally discussed during the event about border security, healthcare, and the relationship with the president. She is one of the nine members of congress that represents 80 miles of the Southern border.



“I represent fifth generation ranchers on the border that have seen the failed policies of the past,” McSally said.

Drug, people and weapon trafficking, cartels, and the wall were also brought up during the event and how a border wall will help and make a difference in illegal activity.

The caravan that came from Honduras, traveled through Mexico and is now at the border of Tijuana was brought up. McSally emphasized securing the border, getting more agents, building the wall and cutting down on sanctuary cities.



“People are presenting themselves to our border patrol and to ports of entry saying the right words,” she said. “Then they are released to the interior of the United States and never show up for their court case.”

Healthcare was also a topic of discussion during the event how it’s complicated and ObamaCare is a disaster.

“In general we’re paying too much for healthcare,” McSally said. “We’re paying more than any other country by 50 percent.”

She did say that the United States does have the best crisis healthcare and the system is set up for “fee for service.”

“Having choice, being able to shop around for the cost of health care, not just health insurance but healthcare,” she said.

McSally told some stories about her encounters with the president and says how she has a great relationship with Trump.

“Out of the entire Arizona delegation, I have a 97 percent voting record with the president,” McSally said.

According to McSally, she has gotten calls from the president and is invited over to The White House “all the time.”