Main Street group seeks funding for art alleys

KINGMAN – The downtown business district is looking better from the streets, and now the grassroots organization Kingman Main Street wants to beautify the alleys.

About a dozen members of the group that was spawned from last year’s Arizona Town Hall threw out ideas on how to fund their art alley project at Wednesday’s meeting in City Council chambers.

Their goal is to hire artists from Kingman and elsewhere to create artwork in downtown alleyways.

“We have beautiful murals, but the alleys still look the same,” said Barb Charon, owner of The Farmhouse and leader of Kingman Main Street.

The business organization is taking applications on its website, KingmanMainStreet.com, with hopes of paying the artist $2,500 for their work, plus supplies and materials. They would accommodate lodging for out-of-town artists, along with providing food vouchers.

Charon said the group needs to raise about $4,500 for its mural project on the alley wall of Beale Street Theater. In addition to the artist’s commission, the cost would include $500 for living expenses and $400 for travel expenses.

Putting it in perspective, Venture Club raised $250,000 for the splash pad at Cecil Davis Park, Charon noted.

Suggested funding mechanisms included a crowdfunding campaign, setting up booths and games at First Friday, holding a benefit cornhole tournament, throwing a party in the alley where the art will be placed and holding art raffles.

The art alley is the first of many projects planned by Kingman Main Street. Artists with skills commensurate with the scope of the project are invited to submit concepts for the 1,100-square-foot mural by July 15.

“A successful design for this project should address and creatively reflect Kingman’s forward motion, will, future and optimism,” the website states. “Expressionistic works are encouraged.”

Even though the mural is in the alley, it will be easily visible to people along Route 66 and is close to downtown businesses.

The next meeting of Kingman Main Street is scheduled for June 14, tentatively in City Council chambers.