Obituary | Kevin B. White

Kevin B. White of Dolan Springs, Arizona age 63 passed away April 30, 2018 at the Joan and Diana Hospice House.

Kevin is the son of Tom and Florence White who proceeded him in death.

Kevin grew up in Dolan Springs from the age of four when the family moved there in 1958. He attended Chloride Grade School, Kingman High and attended some college in Phoenix.

He is survived by his wife of a few weeks Burthy Smith White, his siblings Sheila, Robin and Terri as well as his two children Trisha and Kevin (Dusty) from previous wife Barbara White Stout and daughter Brandy Gordon. He has five grandsons and four granddaughters.

At a young age Kevin became the youngest contractor in the state of Arizona, president/owner of T&F Enterprises, which consisted of concrete, real estate, water certifications he was on Planning and Zoning as well as on board of Mt. Tipton Water.

Kevin did many things for many people and was giving of his time and generosity. He was loved by many and will be sorely missed.