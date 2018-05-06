Obituary | Roger Greg Seitz

Roger Greg Seitz, a 28 year Kingman resident from California; was born November 4, 1964 in Dayton, Ohio to Craig and Bev Seitz.

Roger spent his life as a plumber and body man; His true passions were always motocross and BMX. He loved off-roading and was an awesome cook. Roger loved leaving every room with everyone smiling and of course serving God in as many ways as possible. He truly believed everyone deserved to be happy in life.

Roger is survived by his father; Craig Seitz(Kingman), sister; Tammy Shelton(California), and many nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews, who he loved dearly.

Roger is preceded in death by his mother; Bev Seitz and his brothers; Mike, Terry and Shane Seitz.

Public services for Roger will be held on May 12 at 1 p.m. at Praise Chapel located at 419 Harrison St, Kingman, Arizona 86401 (off of Hualapai Mountain Rd.) In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the KRMC Cancer Care Center.