Yard sale benefits For Luv of Paws sanctuary

KINGMAN – A 1991 GMC conversion van will be the featured item for sale at the annual yard sale to benefit For the Luv of Paws animal sanctuary in Golden Valley.

The “Spring into Summer” yard sale takes place all day Thursday through Saturday, May 10-12, at Cerbat Lanes parking lot, 3631 Stockton Hill Road.

For the Luv of Paws founder Cherie DaLynn said the van was donated to the sanctuary a few years ago, but hasn’t been used much by the sanctuary. It’s not very practical for hauling donations, she said.

Along with the van, items for sale include furniture, books, DVDs, CDs, pictures and frames, antiques, knick-knacks, home appliances, kitchen items, a radial saw, sliding glass door and Christmas decorations.

“Stuff we’ve forgotten we have, stuff with no names. Everything you need and everything you don’t,” DaLynn said.

No reasonable offer will refused at the yard sale, now in its 14th year.

Anyone who wants to donate items to the yard sale can call DaLynn at 928-897-7304.

– Information provided by For the Luv of Paws