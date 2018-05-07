Amber Alert Canceled: 2-year-old girl located, suspect in custody

Update: 12:53 p.m. - Amber Alert Canceled

PEORIA, Ariz. — According to the Peoria Police Department, 2-year-old Khaleesi Morales was located unharmed and the suspect, 32-year-old Luis Jesus Morales, was taken into custody. The Amber Alert has been canceled.

Original Post

KINGMAN – Two-year-old Khaleesi Morales of Peoria was last seen at about 6 a.m. May 7. Khaleesi was abducted by Luis Morales, the defendant of an order of protection, who was directed to not have contact with Yesenia Torres or her daughter, Khaleesi.

Luis abducted Khaleei from her residence by opening a window, breaking the screen and stealing Yesenia’s car. Yesenia was assaulted in the process. The vehicle is a gray/silver 2016 Toyota Camry, license number CBS3780, and was last seen traveling south from 20702 N. Lake Pleasant Road in Peoria.

Khaleesi is Hispanic, has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink long-sleeved shirt, pink shorts with ruffles and possibly pull-ups.

Luis is Hispanic, about 5’10” with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt with a money emblem and shorts. He has a tattoo of a money sign behind his left ear, an “EST. 1987” tattoo on his stomach, and a diamond piercing on his left cheekbone, among other tattoos.

Contact the Peoria Police Department with information at 623-773-8311.