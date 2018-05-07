Bashas' flavor craze returns

KINGMAN – Want to be the next big name in donuts? Bashas’ Supermarkets once again gives you the opportunity to become its next Donut Ambassador by way of the Donut Flavor Craze Contest.

The contest was originally for kids, but adults can participate for the first time this year. Kids, ages 8 to 17, are being asked to submit their ideas for a sweet donut, while adults will focus on a savory donut. One winner from each category will be selected, and each age group will be judged separately.



Those submitting ideas for the next big donut craze should include a 100-word description of their idea, a proposed name, donut ingredients and a statement about why their donut should win. Ideas and required information can be submitted to bashas.com/flavorcraze.

The contest runs until 11:59 p.m. May 11, and the two winning donuts will be announced May 29. Those donuts will then be featured in June at Bashas’ donut cases throughout Arizona.

Bashas’ will announce 10 finalists May 14. Donut enthusiasts will then have the opportunity to vote for their favorite creation on Bashas’ Facebook page. Along with the people’s choice winner, one grand prize winner, one runner-up winner and three honorable mention winners will be selected for each category.

Winners of each category will also receive 12 donuts per month for a year, a Bashas’ gift card and will be named Official Bashas’ Donut Ambassador. The 10 finalists will receive gift cards as well.

Go to www.bashas.com for more information.

Information provided by Bashas’ Supermarkets.