Council candidates to address Republican Forum

KINGMAN – The Mohave Republican Forum will hear from Mayor Monica Gates, Vice Mayor Jen Miles and several candidates for city council when it meets at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral restaurant, 3580 Stockton Hill Road.

Council candidate Don Vawter has confirmed he’ll be there. Also invited were Sue Ann Mello-Keener, Harley Pettit, Ryan Dooley and current Councilman Stuart Yocum.

There are a myriad of topics for the candidates to address, including the city sales tax, development fees, the future of Kingman Airport, roads, water and sewer, and proposed interchanges on Interstate 40.

These issues are highly important to Kingman’s future, and those in attendance will be better informed when they vote in the Aug. 28 primary election, said Richard Basinger, president of the Forum.

After their presentations, the candidates will take questions from the audience.

The meeting room is reserved for early-bird dinners at 4 p.m., and admission is $2 to cover the cost of the room. For reservations, call 928-692-4771 or email basingerreb@gmail.com.