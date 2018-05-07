County Corner: Recorder’s Office at new location, other news

Greetings from the Mohave County Recorder’s Office.

It is always a pleasure to report what is happening in the Recorder’s Office. We have moved into our new location in Kingman in the offices behind security in the main lobby of the Administration Building. The previous lobby is now being used to house all of our historical record books that are now consolidated into one central location as well as a full service recording operation.

We now have an office in Lake Havasu City and it is open for business. We have combined with the Assessor’s Office and are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Full Assessor and Recorder functions are available. We found an amazing individual to handle both offices in Shawna Aitken. She can be reached at (928) 453-0702, ext. 3021. We hope to open an office in Bullhead City in the coming months. A big thanks for our Assessor, Jeanne Kentch, for working with us to make this happen.

We are busy preparing for this year’s elections in Voter Registration. We received quite a few calls regarding the recent election in Maricopa County for Congressional District 8 left vacant by the resignation of Trent Franks. Keep in mind that most of our news comes from Phoenix and different counties have different elections happening this year. Feel free to contact us if you are not sure. We are always here to assist you. You can visit our website at www.mohavecounty.us and select Recorder, then Voter Registration under Government or call us at (928) 753-0767.

Please also remember that if you move, change your name, change your party affiliation or wish to be on the permanent early voting list and receive your ballot by mail that you need to fill out a new voter registration form. This does not automatically happen when you notify the post office of an address change. You may register, re-register or submit your changes by picking up a form at our office at 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman, at a public library, MVD, the U.S. Post Office, or online at www.servicearizona.com.

The 2018 Primary Election to be held on Aug. 28 will provide early voting sites in Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City and Kingman from Aug. 1 through Aug. 24, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Locations are as follows:

Mohave County Library in Lake Havasu City, 1770 McCulloch Blvd N, Conference Room.

Mohave County Library in Bullhead City, 1170 E. Hancock Road.

Kathryn Heindenreich Senior Center, 1776 Airway Ave., Kingman.

(Please note that the location has been moved to the old thrift store)

We have had several voter registration drives in the past several months visiting some of our outlying communities. If you have questions or want us to come to your community group, please just let us know and we can get one scheduled.

Thank you for the honor of serving as your Mohave County Recorder. You can look forward to hearing from our sheriff in next month’s article.